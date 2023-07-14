LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its blooming partnership with Amazon Hub Delivery during a ribbon-cutting event that occurred this week.

Held at the Chamber’s office Thursday, Amazon representative and Event Sales coordinator, Kera Lydon, gave thanks to the chamber and to the City of Laurinburg for allowing the opportunity to partner.

“This is a great opportunity for small businesses to earn extra income,” Lydon said. “This would be a steady income because once you are approved, you are then a partner with Amazon.”

Gary Gallman of WLNC Radio served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Introductions were followed by an invocation by the Rev. Jerome Smith. Remarks were given by City of Laurinburg Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans; Tim Ivey, chairman of the Scotland County Board of Commissioner; and Margaret Dickerson, the immediate past chair of the Laurinburg Scotland County Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon Hub Delivery is a new program from Amazon that partners with local businesses. Through the hub, packages will be delivered to the business, and employees will take them and deliver them to the people who ordered them.

Drivers will be paid for each package they deliver, giving them another source of income.

“The Amazon Hub Delivery service is simple, you fill out the application, Amazon drops daily packages to your small business, and you deliver up to around a ten-mile radius and get paid. That’s it, so simple,” Lydon said.

According to Amazon, this program is designed to make deliveries faster and to help them invest in communities. They aim to get 2,500 partners, as the program is still growing.

“Partners can make up to $27,000 in incremental income a year, a profitable new revenue stream that could contribute to a much larger impact across the country. If we reach our goal of onboarding 2,500 partners, this program could result in $38 million in incremental income for participating businesses in 2023,” read a release from Amazon.

The release stated further that Amazon piloted the program in rural areas of the U.S. but now has plans to bring it to dense large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston, which will include small businesses like “florists, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, gas stations, plumbers, and hair salons.”

Lydon said that Amazon is looking to install nine hubs in Scotland County. The first business approved to become a hub is Re-Planted Thrift Store, located at 116 Roper St. in Laurinburg.

To partner with Amazon Hub and earn extra income with your business, contact Kera Lydon at [email protected] or call 508-209-7649.

According to the Amazon Hub Delivery website, no delivery experience or long-term contracts are required, the delivery process is guided through an app.