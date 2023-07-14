PEMBROKE — This Lumbee Homecoming saw a revival of competitive ancient games within the Lumbee Tribal Territory.

Recently, Lumbee Homecoming participants had an opportunity to see the first time that the game of Chunkey was played competitively in the Lumbee Tribal Territory in more than 400 years. The game was part of the first Indigenous Games, which are planned to be annual, hosted by the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. and the Museum of the Southeast American Indian.

Even with a downpour of rain, tribal members, ranging in age from young children to adults, from the Haliwa-Saponi, Navajo, Waccamaw Siouan, Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, Shawnee and the Lumbee Tribe played competitive traditional Indigenous Southeast games of Chunkey and Social Stickball on Lumbee Field at UNC Pembroke for several hours.