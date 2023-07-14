FAYETTEVILLE — Cumberland County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on Oct. 28 at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fayetteville at Segra Stadium located at 460 Hay Street in Fayetteville. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. This mission-focused experience signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, more than 180,000 people live with the disease and 369,000 caregivers.

To register as a participant or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fayetteville, visit act.alz.org/Fayetteville or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina, including Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Unifour (Hickory), Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.