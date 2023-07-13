LAURINBURG — Two men are still at-large following a manhunt that occurred prior to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a car during a traffic stop at Bayfield Road and Fork Street. When the car pulled over, two individuals fled the scene into the woods, leaving two other people in the vehicle.

The two individuals left in the vehicle were identified as Tramayne Pearson, 18, and Bobby Pearson Jr., 24.

Traymayne Pearson was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun and Bobby Pearson Jr. was arrested and charged with assault on a female, according to arrest reports.

The two individuals who fled were not caught and have not been identified.