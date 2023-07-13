Incumbents McDowell, Reynolds file for seats in Maxton, Wagram

LAURINBURG — Two more people, both incumbents, filed this week for candidacy in the 2023 municipal election, which will take place in November.

Maxton Board of Commissioners incumbent Paul McDowell filed Wednesday for reelection to a four-year term on the commission. He is the sole person to file for a commissioner seat on the Maxton board so far this filing period, but two people have filed for the available mayor seat, Emmett “Chip” Morton and Shelman Spencer.

In addition to McDowell’s, the commissioner seats held by Toni Bethea and Elizabeth Gilmore are up for reelection.

Also filing this week was incumbent Lori A. Reynolds, seeking a seat on the Wagram Town Council. In addition to Reynolds’ seat, the seats held by Cullen Edwards and Kendrick Thomas are up for reelection.

In Wagram, the election year when three council members are up for reelection, the two individuals that receive the most votes will be elected to a four-year term. The individual who received the third highest vote is elected to a two-year term.

The filing period began at noon Friday and continues until noon on July 21.

There are 14 seats up for reelection throughout Scotland County, including four mayor seats.

The mayor seat for the City of Laurinburg is currently up for grabs as well as seats representing District 1 and District 2 on the Laurinburg City Council.

The mayor seats for Gibson, Maxton and Wagram are also up for reelection.

In Gibson, the Board of Commissioners will also have two available seats; and Maxton and Wagram’s Board of Commissioners each have three available seats.

According to the NC Board of Elections, about 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns, and villages – also called municipalities – have elections in 2023. Municipalities are local governments that make decisions about development, policing, water and waste services, local taxation, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives.

