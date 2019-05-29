LAURINBURG — Madison Dixon, a former South Scotland Elementary student, will attend the “National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore Stem” this summer.

National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore Stem is a unique academic and career-oriented development experience for outstanding middle school students from across the nation. Dixon was nominated for Explore Stem by her former fifth-grade teacher Betsy Thomas of South Scotland Elementary. She will spend a week in Winston-Salem for the program.

“This is the first time I have ever stayed away from home,” Dixon said.

Dixon added her parents are excited for her.

“I am excited as well,” she said. “I want to learn more about technology and improve my leadership skills.”

Before her nomination, Dixon was already interested in the Explore Stem program. She was told that she will get the chance to meet some astronauts and learn more about technology.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Madison to meet, work and collaborate with other high aspiring students from across the country,” Envision’s Senior Vice President Amanda Freitag Thomas said. “ At the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore Stem, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential for success.”

Dixon is the daughter of Hugh and Amanda Dixon and the granddaughter of Jerry and Diane Dixon and Cathy Hall of Maxton. She is currently a sixth-grader at Marlboro Academy, where she is a member of the junior varsity softball, volleyball and basketball teams, as well as a member of the South Eastern Conference softball team (Raeford).

Dixon is also a member of the Junior Beta Club at Marlboro Academy and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She is active in the youth group at the First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg. Dixon plans to study and play softball at North Carolina State University and hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

