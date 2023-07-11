Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital after an employee reported their 2013 Ford Explorer’s driver-side door handle was broken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Emory Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had attempted to pry open the driver’s side door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their home and stole a flat-screen TV.

LAURINBURG — Butterfly Retreat Counseling Center on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone kicked in the rear door of the business but nothing was missing.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary on Monday after the glass on the rear door was busted out.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Walmart on Friday after a medication was stolen out of a woman’s shopping cart. There aren’t any suspects at this time.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Gina Smith, 53, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant for simple assault and communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Quazay Pearson, 23, of Gibson, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for felony inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and going armed to the terror of the people. He was given an $8,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Diggs, 54, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Bittle, 41, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday on a warrant for communicating threats, cyberstalking, and harassing phone calls. He was not given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerome Hayes, 30, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Deneka Parker, 36, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for misdemeanor larceny. They were released on a written promise to appear.