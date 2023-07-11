LAURINBURG — As a schoolteacher and owner of Creative Expressions Dance Academy (CEDA), Sommore Terry has a heart for children. That’s what inspired her new venture She Is Creative which is a mentoring group for girls in 6th-12th grade.

The group had its first meeting Saturday, with the theme “Who Is She?” More than a dozen girls attended the session. Terry, assisted by her mother, Umeko Leach, and sorority sister, Alexandria Johnson, asked the girls to think about who they really are and what they want in life.

They channeled these ideas into two projects involving mirrors. The first activity asked the girls to look at themselves in a large mirror and write a positive affirmation to themselves on the mirror. The girls wrote messages such as “You are determined,” “You are beautiful,” and “You go, girl.”

The next endeavor had the girls decorate their own pocket-sized mirrors to remind them of who they are and where they want to go in life.

Terry feels that a program like this is vitally important for girls. “As a teacher, I’ve noticed that a lot of girls in this age group are insecure and lacking self-confidence,” she said. “They don’t feel valued. I want them to understand that they matter, and they are worth something. I want them to realize you have potential and can be successful.”

That’s why the first theme was “Who is She?”

“It’s extremely essential for these girls to identify who they are and who they want to be, so no one else can tell them who or what to be. It’s about empowerment and self-image,” Terry said.

She is Creative will meet once a month at CEDA with art projects related to the month’s theme. Girls will also be paired with mentors who can relate to the girls’ dreams, aspirations and life experiences and offer guidance and advice.

The program is free and still accepting participants. For more information, please email [email protected].