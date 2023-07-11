LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five is moving locations.

This Friday’s event will be moving from South Main Street where it has been held for several years to McDuffie Square, which is located at the corner of Railroad and Atkinson streets just behind South Main Street. The band will be the Embers, which is sponsored by Dunkin Donuts.

“We got a lot of feedback after having Jim Quick and Coastline back here during the Suds and Swine BBQ festival,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “People thought it was a great space and wanted us to feature it with Laurinburg After Five. So we’re excited to bring it down here and for the change. It is still considered a work in progress but this area has developed so much in the last few years that we’re excited to get to highlight it.”

English added the area gives a green space for kids to play and he’s hoping to have some extra activities to entertain the kids in attendance.

“This is also the first time we’ve had the Embers out here since I’ve been the Chamber director so I’m excited to have them as our first performers in McDuffie Square,” English said. “People in the community have been after me to bring them to town and I’m excited we were finally able to. They’re a great band with a good following so we’re excited to have them out here for a great show.”

Laurinburg After Five will go from 6 to 9 p.m. and those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and food trucks along with a beverage tent will be at the event.

There are two more concerts for the year including the Tru Sol Band on Aug. 17 and closing out the concert series is Laurinburg native Jim Quick on Sept. 14.