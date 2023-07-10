Several dozen car enthusiasts rolled into the Laurinburg Walmart parking lot Saturday for a car and truck show to benefit McLeod’s Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. For a $20 entry fee, participants received a certificate of participation, door prizes, and the chance to win a trophy and a $50 Walmart gift card. Barry Strickland won in the car category and John Csanyi won in the truck division. The event was organized by Walmart employees Mary English and Robert Spangler while many other employees helped ensure the show was successful.