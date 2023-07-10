LAURINBURG — Friday marked the first day of the two-week candidate filing period for the 2023 municipal elections, and six people are vying for the four mayor seats up for grabs throughout Scotland County.

Incumbent James “Jim” Willis filed Friday for mayor of the Laurinburg City Council. Incumbents Mary Jo Adams, District 2, and Rosemary Rainer, District 1, also filed for reelection Friday to the council.

Barbara Pierce and Chad Bailey both filed for the Wagram mayor seat that will be up for reelection in November. Robert McLaughlin currently holds the seat but has yet to file for reelection. McLaughlin was named mayor following the death of George Purcell in February.

In Gibson, Archie Herring has filed for mayor. Gwen Arrigon currently holds the seat. Also in Gibson, Ronnie Hudson and Gregory Leech each filed for commissioner seats.

Former mayor Emmett “Chip” Morton and Shelman Spencer each filed for the Maxton mayor seat, currently held by Paul Davis, who has not yet filed for reelection.

The filing period began at noon Friday and continues until noon on July 21.

There are 14 seats up for reelection throughout Scotland County, including four mayor seats.

The mayor seat for the City of Laurinburg is currently up for grabs as well as seats representing District 1 and District 2 on the Laurinburg City Council.

The mayor seats for the towns of Gibson, Maxton and Wagram are also up for reelection.

In Gibson, the Board of Commissioners will also have two available seats; and Maxton and Wagram’s Board of Commissioners each have three available seats.

According to the NC Board of Elections, about 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns, and villages – also called municipalities – have elections in 2023. Municipalities are local governments that make decisions about development, policing, water and waste services, local taxation, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives.

“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the State Board of Elections executive director. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.”

