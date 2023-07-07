LAURINBURG — Donna Page, director of Nursing at the Scotland County Health Department, spoke at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting and shared the department’s plan to combat the fact that Scotland County ranks second in the state for new HIV infections.

Page revealed this information as part of a presentation she did on the department’s new PREP program. PREP is pre-exposure prophylaxis, a daily pill that those at risk of getting HIV can take to avoid contracting the chronic illness. The medication is 99% effective at preventing HIV in the general population and 74% effective at preventing it in IV drug users.

To help implement the program, the health department has purchased a mobile van which will be used for community outreach. Citizens will be able to visit the mobile van for HIV testing and the PREP program, among other uses. The van should be up and running by this fall.

Walmart has donated $5,000 to the cause, which will be used to seed the clinic and help pay for uninsured people who need the PREP program, according to Page.

Page said she is happy to see the program finally come to fruition since beginning to try and implement the program in 2019 before the Covid pandemic interfered.

“The South has the highest rate of new HIV infections in the nation,” she said. “51% of all new infections are in the South. Also, the rate of new infections is highest among black and Latinos and in the 13–24-year-old age bracket.”

Page named three factors that are driving the southern HIV epidemic. First are socioeconomic factors, such as high unemployment and poverty rates. Next are the general healthcare barriers, such as lack of insurance, as half of all Americans without insurance live in the South, transportation issues, long travel times, and limited access to prevention and treatment services. Lastly, cultural factors and stereotypes surround the disease, including homophobia, transphobia, and the stigma related to sexual orientation, substance abuse disorder, and poverty.

The SCHD already offers free HIV testing, treatment and care management, but the addition of the PREP program will allow the county to prevent HIV before it happens. For more information about the PREP program, call the SCHD at 910-277-2440.