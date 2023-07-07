Marlon Thompson said that he wanted the mural he recently completed in downtown Laurinburg “to reflect the diverse energy of the people living here with a contemporary flair to reignite the space.”

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg is looking brighter than ever.

Those walking from South Main Street through the walkthrough to McDuffie Square might have noticed something new that has gone up in the last few weeks: a mural. The brightly colored mural was commissioned by the Arts Council of Scotland County and was completed by Marlon Thompson who also created the mural at the entrance to the Arts Center of the Southeast.

According to Arts Council Director Alethia Hummel, the mural was paid for through some of the remaining federal COVID-19 grants. Hummel, who began at the Arts Council earlier this year, said the process was a learning curve but worth it.

“I had never been a part of anything like this before so there was a lot to learn,” Hummel said. “But it was an incredible experience getting to partner with the city and Walker McCoy was instrumental in helping us get this done. The city helped with everything from painting the building to the scaffolding so it was a really great collaboration.”

Hummel added the Arts Council is hoping to create an art district downtown and the mural is just a part of it. Already downtown is home of the art garden in front of the A.B. Gibson building, the Laurinburg mural at Brick and Mortar, the painted walk-through from Roper Street to McDuffie Square done by Myra Stone, and volunteers during the United Way’s Day of Caring, pieces of student artwork throughout buildings in downtown, and the St. Andrews University artwork gallery at the former Treasure City Pawn building.

“This mural is just building on to what we’re hoping to create as an art district,” Hummel said. “We’re excited with how it turned out and we’re hoping to do a more formal unveiling with the city and the chamber of commerce.”

The mural through the walk-through, is noticeably similar to the mural at the Arts Council with bright colors but according to the artist the new mural is inspired by Laurinburg and its people.

“Based on the history and culture of Laurinburg with the different influences I wanted this space to reflect the diverse energy of the people living here with a contemporary flair to reignite the space,” Thompson said. “It’s a space that accommodates a lot of people walking through and the space is well-loved for people taking photographs. I wanted to bring the energy that is showcased in this community and bring some spark to the space with the vibrant colors and shapes.”

Thompson moved to North Carolina in 2019 and was originally born in Jamaica where he became a household name for many small companies, homes, and schools. His career as an artist started at an early age where he used his talents in the creation of teaching aids for his mother. Throughout his high school to university days, art has been a part of his life.

“Doing the previous work for them gave me the opportunity to do work for the Cumberland County Arts Council and that helped me be able to come back for this opportunity,” Thompson said. “This is a great opportunity to get my work out there and it’s something I’m really grateful for.”

Beyond murals, Thompson’s previous works have included small sculptures, paintings, and aspects of graphic design.

Thompson finished the mural over two weeks in June and added the heat made it tough but the final product was worth it.

“It’s been pretty hot working out here but I’m keeping myself hydrated,” Thompson said. “It’s difficult but I’ve been very well taken care of by the Arts Council. Being up there on the scaffold with the heat and height it’s not easy but at the end of the day it’s worth it.”

Throughout his painting, Thompson said many people passed through the walkthrough and spoke with him about it with many reactions being positive.

“A lot of people love the design and the vibrancy it brings to the space and they’ve said they want to see some more in this area,” Thompson said. “I’d encourage anything who hasn’t seen it yet to come down and experience it for yourself. You now have a new wall space to show what Laurinburg has to offer.”

Thompson added he is open to doing more projects in the area and that if people are interested to contact him at 910-583-2696 or via email at [email protected].