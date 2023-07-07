LAURINBURG — Scotland Health has awarded their quarterly DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Radella Locklear, a nurse at the Women’s Center.

Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and their families, physicians and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Locklear was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

It was a patient who nominated Locklear.

Her nomination letter read: “As a first-time mother, labor was scary enough. When your baby’s heart rate starts dropping, and you get flipped multiple times trying to correct it, it becomes scarier. As my baby’s heart rate dropped with each contraction, multiple staff members jumped in to assist and keep the situation safe and calm. Radella was working on the OB/postpartum side of the unit this particular night but jumped right in when she saw my baby in distress. While all the staff members were excellent, explained everything well, and remained calm, Radella has stood out in my mind since that night for going above and beyond for me and my baby girl. I was lucky enough to have Radella as my nurse for the next two nights after an emergency C-section, and she was wonderful every step of the way. I wish there were more nurses like her in the world to make every new mother feel comfortable, even in the face of adversity and scary moments. I would also like to thank the amazing team of nurses, techs, OR crew, EVS, dietary services, and Dr. Middleton for excellent care.”

At a presentation in front of her colleagues, Locklear received a bouquet of daisies, a goodie bag, honeybuns to share with her department and a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” She was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can be found online at www.scotlandhealth.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Nominate-a-Nurse-for-a-Daisy-Award. For more information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health, please contact Donna Thompson at 910-291-7530.