LAURINBURG — A man has been charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Scotland Correctional Institution.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Oral LaGrand Dial Jr., of Red Springs was arrested Wednesday after having been in possession of almost 5 pounds of marijuana along with other contraband.

Dial was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance, providing a phone to an inmate, felony conspiracy, conspiring to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and providing tobacco to an inmate.

He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.