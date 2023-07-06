LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Foundation is looking to bust breast cancer this year with bras.

The Foundation will give out bras to businesses and individuals to decorate as part of this community fundraising challenge. The idea is to get into the community to raise awareness and funding for the early detection of breast cancer through mobile mammograms.

“We wanted to do something unique and fun that the community could get behind to bring awareness to breast cancer and our fundraising efforts for mobile mammography,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “Early detection is the best way to ‘bust’ breast cancer, which is our name for this project.”

McMillan said they’re hoping to get at least 50 participants decorating bras this year, which can represent the business or tell the story of a loved one.

Applications to become a Bust Out Partner and decorate a bra are now open. Those wanting to create a bra-of-art have until July 28 to submit a photo to the Foundation, with voting starting on Aug. 1. Hanes Brands, Inc. are donating the bras and mannequins for the project.

Aside from the materials participants may need to decorate the bras, the event does not cost anything.

“If you don’t want to decorate a bra you can still participate by going and voting when the site goes live on Aug. 1,” McMillan said. “This gives folks one month to decorate their bras and get photos to us. We will want them to display them in their businesses as well as share them on social media.”

The website for voting will show pictures of all the bras-of-art, and there won’t be a limit on the number of times you can vote. Each vote will cost $1. The Scotland Memorial Foundation seeks to raise between $40,000 and $50,000 through the project.

The bras-of-art is not just about the competition. It’s about highlighting the struggles of women who have gone through breast cancer.

“We want to share stories online about these women that are connected to the bras-of-art,” McMillan said. “If you know someone with breast cancer you know the importance of early detection. This project can honor and celebrate those who have fought the fight and also help others fight.”

The top leaders in the competition will have their bras-of-art modeled and auctioned off during a fashion show and auction planned for Sept. 30. More details on the fashion show and auction are expected to come at a later date.

“We want the models that night to be breast cancer fighters or survivors, we want to celebrate them,” McMillan said. “We hope this evening will usher in Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is in October.”

The fundraising is for the purchase of 3D mobile mammography equipment to be retrofitted in the mobile bus. The bus is taken into rural areas where it can be difficult for folks to travel to the hospital for their mammograms, as many don’t have transportation, which helps eliminate that barrier.