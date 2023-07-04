LAURINBURG — One inspiring success story of a youth winning gold at a 4-H presentations competition involves a young boy named Gage Garrison.

Garrison is a dedicated member of the Scotland County 4-H P.L.A.N.T.S. Special Interest Club and the Hoke County 4-H Rockets Club. Growing up in South Carolina, Garrison participated in many 4-H projects and continues his 4-H journey in North Carolina. He decided to participate in the annual 4-H presentations competition, where members showcase their knowledge and skills in various areas.

Garrison chose to give a presentation on how he built a mobile chicken coop and its importance and benefits in agricultural. He spent weeks researching the topic, gathering statistics, and preparing his speech. With assistance from his parents, Robert and Kimberly Garrison and guidance from his 4-H leader, Angela D. Galloway and support from his family, Gage refined his presentation and practiced it multiple times to ensure he was well-prepared.

On the day of the competition, Gage arrived with confidence and a strong determination to do his best. He delivered his presentation eloquently, engaging the audience with his knowledge and passion for the subject. He used visual aids, such as PowerPoint slides and a 3D model of his mobile chicken coop, to enhance his delivery and make his message more impactful.

After his presentation, Gage faced a panel of judges who assessed his performance based on various criteria, including content knowledge, delivery, and overall presentation skills. The judges were impressed by Gage’s in-depth understanding of the benefits of his mobile chicken coop including its flexibility, natural fertilization, pest and weed control, promotion of healthier chickens and superior eggs, and other sustainable farming practices, his ability to communicate complex ideas clearly, and his confident stage presence.

That afternoon, during the awards ceremony, it was announced that Gage had won the gold medal in his category at the 4-H South Central District Activity Day presentations competition. His hard work, dedication, and effective communication skills had paid off. He was ecstatic and felt a tremendous sense of accomplishment. His 4-H club and community are proud of his achievement and recognizes him as an inspiration for other young members. Gage’s success at the 4-H presentations competition opened up new opportunities for him. His gold medal also qualifies him to participate in the State 4-H presentations competition on the campus of NC State University on July 22, 2023.

Beyond the competition, Gage’s experience in 4-H helped him develop valuable life skills. He continues to gain confidence in public speaking, improve his research and critical thinking abilities, and develop leadership qualities that would serve him well in the future. The gold medal is just one milestone in his journey, and he continues to pursue his passion for sustainable agriculture, making a difference in his community and beyond.

For more information about Scotland County 4-H and our youth programs, contact the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Center at 910-277-2422, visit the website at Scotland.ces.ncsu.edu and follow/like us on Facebook and Instagram.