RALEIGH — Representative Garland Pierce was recently named a Youth Homelessness Policy Fellow through the National Conference of State Legislatures.

This bipartisan working group of state legislators from across the nation is collaborating over the next few months to find positive legislation that can begin to address youth homelessness in our state and nation.

NCSL is bringing policy experts in areas such as child welfare, juvenile justice and education together so that the legislators can better shape policy in this area. Last weekend, they had their first policy roundtable in Nashville. They have various webinars planned before their final roundtable in Denver, Colorado in September.

Each year approximately 4.2 million children and young adults experience some form of homelessness, and this is likely an undercount due to varying definitions for “homelessness” across state lines. This has an impact on countless families, our education system, and the long-term health and wellbeing of the youth affected.

“It is an honor to have been nominated by my legislative colleagues in North Carolina to participate as NCSL Youth Homelessness Fellow,” Rep. Pierce said. “As chairman of the NC House Committee on Families, Children, and Aging Policy, I look forward to working to find bi-partisan solutions to address this prevalent issue. I know that these continued conversations with my fellow legislators will benefit us all as we analyze nationwide policy and look for solutions.”

The National Conference of State Legislators, founded in 1975, is a non-partisan organization that serves all 50 state legislatures. They provide “bi-partisan policy research, training research, and technical assistance” for the creation of policy in state legislatures.

The NCSL Youth Homelessness Fellows program was started in 2022 to allow legislators to focus on the impacts of youth homelessness and to better understand potential policy solutions through collaboration.

This program is fully funded by the National Conference of State Legislators at no cost to NC Taxpayers.