LAURINBURG — The Young Professionals Network (YPN) sponsored a Foster Care Supply Drive for the Scotland County Department of Social Services through June 23.

The county had many drop-off sites where donations were accepted.

The YPN’s goal was to fill a gap for some of the most needed things for foster care that were low in stock. Donation boxes were filled with some of the most sought-after high-demand items such as diapers, wipes, blankets, and personal hygiene items such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and luggage bags or small suitcases. Around 10 large boxes lined the tables in the room as YPN and DSS members compiled the donations, in addition to stacks of suitcases and luggage bags.

“Most of the children that are in the foster care system end up just going into a new foster home with a plastic grocery bag and sometimes just even what they can carry in their hands, so that is part of the reason we are hosting this drive to help them in the transitions from home to home,” said Myra Stone, a YPN member. “Transition is hard for any age and especially a child. The donations will also help the foster parents, the items collected will alleviate some of the stress associated with the process in entirety.”

DSS Director April Snead has said previously, “in fact, I don’t think that anyone truly knows the completeness of what is offered here at the department in every division or the amount of time and effort that it takes to run smoothly.”

“We hope to make this an annual thing because it has done really well for this being the first time that we have sponsored this event, in addition to all of the drives and fundraisers that are done for Christmas and other things, and hopefully this will bridge the gap there, we will continue to work with DSS closely in hopes of future hosting,” said YPN vice chair, Brittany Young.

For more information on YPN and their happenings follow them on Facebook or call 910-276-7420. Donations are accepted all year long, and at any time and may be dropped off at the Scotland County DSS.