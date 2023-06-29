LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have arrested a second suspect in the string of break-ins that occurred on June 16.

According to Laurinburg police, on Tuesday 25-year-old Kalique Shihiem Allen of Florence, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of breaking and entering, 20 counts of felony conspiracy, 20 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, seven counts of larceny of a firearm, felony larceny and financial card theft. He was given a $20,000 bond.

On June 22, LPD announced Allen along with 19-year-old Kanye Kweli White and a 17-year-old from Florence, South Carolina in connection to the numerous break-ins across multiple apartment complexes in the county.

White was already in custody in Cumberland County after being arrested for unrelated charges and it has not been announced if the 17-year-old has been arrested yet, according to police.

The arrests are in connection to a string of break-ins not only in the city of Laurinburg but also in South Carolina, Maxton, and Pembroke.

In Laurinburg, it was reported more than 25 cars parked at apartments throughout the city were broken into on June 16. LPD Department officers responded to multiple calls throughout the city. Apartments include Plaza Terrace, Blues Farm Estates, Oban Woods, Springchase Apartments, and Greenfield Apartments.

Some of the vehicles were not locked when broken into while others had signs of forced entry and damage done to them.