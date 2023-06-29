LAURINBURG — A young child who was injured on June 23 after their home was shot at is currently in stable condition, according to local law enforcement.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Produce Market Road just before midnight. The home had been shot and bullets entered the home at the bedroom, striking a one-year-old in the left thigh and buttocks.

The child was transported to an out-of-county facility and is currently in stable condition.

There were seven people in the house and no one else was struck, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. One can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com.