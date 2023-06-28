LAURINBURG — The Board of Education for Scotland County Schools will hold a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to finalize a contract for a new superintendent.

The meeting will be held at the A.B. Gibson Education Center.

Earlier this week, the school district’s spokesperson announced that the board was in the negotiating process to reach an agreement regarding the contract with a superintendent candidate following a special called meeting held Tuesday. Negotiations began following a second round of interviews.

At this time, no names have been released.

On Feb. 27, the Scotland County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to invoke the unilateral termination clause in the contract of Takeda LeGrand, the superintendent at the time. The decision was made during the Committee of the Whole meeting and was effective immediately.

Robert L. Logan has been serving in the interim role of superintendent since April and is expected to serve in the role until a new superintendent is hired.