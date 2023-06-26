LAURINBURG —Two men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of Waffle House around 3:34 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male and a 32-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene.

The 23-year-old was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital while the 32-year-old was transported to another out-of-county facility for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.