LAURINBURG — Laurinburg residents will see an uptick in utility rates on their next August bills.

This will be the new normal once the City of Laurinburg 2023-24 fiscal year budget, recently approved by the Laurinburg City Council, goes into effect on July 1. The total budget comes to $39,983,823 and includes the remaining $1.85 million balance of the $4.7 million allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Last year we implemented about $2.9 million of the allocated amount,” City Manager Charles D. Nichols III said.

The approved budget includes an increase in water and sewer rates by 25% and an increase in the solid waste monthly fee by $5.35.

Nichols said the utility increase is following the recommendation of Raftelis, a local government and utility management consultation company, that performed a rate study on Laurinburg. The study found that the city’s water and sewer rates are about $40 less than the state average which is a red flag on applications for state grants that could potentially fund updates in water and sewer infrastructure.

“That water fee, it was actually hurting us in grant applications,” Mayor Jim Willis said.

“A lot of our high-dollar loans we received would be grants but the state is saying our rate is too low,” Nichols added.

Water and sewer rates in Laurinburg have remained flat for the past eight years, according to Nichols.

“We kind of pride ourselves that over the past five to 10 years we’ve been able to kick the can down the road with our water and sewer rates,” the city manager said.

Despite the utility rate increase, the city’s property rate will remain flat at 40 cents per $100 valuation but there have been discussions on considering an increase in the future.

“During the budget project, we talked about how that’s probably lower than where it needs to be but how all of our residents pay city and county taxes so we always have that burden to make sure we can still provide that high-quality service we do but at that 40 cents tax rate,” Nichols said.

The budget also includes a 7% cost of living adjustment for city employees.

“We say this all the time, how valuable our 150 men and women are and what they do … We always want to be able to attract and then retain our good-valued employees,” Nichols said.

Capital Improvement Plan

In other business, the council approved a Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out the next five years of capital needs, valued at about $36 million.

Nichols said that each department within the city developed its own Capital Improvement Plans in the past. This new plan, crafted with the help of St. Andrews University, is more consolidated.

“This is also extremely beneficial when we do try to pursue grant funding. It gives us more points and helps up to pursue grants with low-interest funding,” Nichols said.

