LAURINBURG — Scotland Health hosted its annual Career Achievement Banquet and Quarter Century Club Induction Program this week at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

The service award program is a formal recognition of Scotland Health’s teammates’ achievements. The evening started with a welcome by president and CEO Greg Wood. Guests ate a catered meal while hearing from multiple speakers within the hospital system expressing their gratitude and appreciation to staff, followed by an awards presentation. Awards were given to 89 teammates. Three associates received the 35-year award, three received a 30-year award and six were inducted into the Quarter Century Club.

Receiving the prestigious 35-year service awards were: Gail Frahm, Imaging, along with Chris Whittington and Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice. Receiving the thirty-year service awards were Shelia Brown, Lab; Andrea Fields, Business & Industry and Linda Lipscomb, Surgical Services.

Receiving the 20-year service awards were Andrea Ford, Rehab; Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice; Iris Locklear, RN, Nursing Administration; Elizabeth McLean, RN, Telemetry; Lisa Thomas, Surgical Services and Connie Thomson, Scotland Regional Hospice.

Kelvin Oxendine, Chief Human Resources officer and vice president of Scotland Health, said it was great to be back in person after the covid pandemic and expressed thanks on behalf of Scotland Health to all of their employees who have worked for them for a long time.

“It was also a very special night to thank Mr. Greg Wood for his 33 years of distinguished service and leadership to Scotland Health, our communities, and patients,” Oxendine said.

The highlight of the evening was the special guest speaker, Chelsey Hunt, RN. Hunt gave a speech about how she first started at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Foodservice and Nutrition and then returned to school to become a Registered Nurse.

Hunt now works in the Emergency Department and has also experienced first-hand a patient’s perspective of being treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital. She is currently in her early 30s and was previously diagnosed with cancer. She prides herself on being a strong nurse, caring for others daily while battling her health issues.

Hunt shared that a recent follow-up with her care team validated that she is now cancer free.

“I can not thank Scotland Health, my Food and Nutritional Services and my Emergency Team family enough for the love, compassion and support they have shown to me over the past several years,” Hunt added.

The night concluded with teammate photos and Mr. Wood thanking everyone in attendance and congratulating those honored with their service awards.