LAURINBURG — Warrants have been obtained on two South Carolina men and a teen in connection to last week’s numerous motor vehicle break-ins.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, on Thursday warrants were obtained on 25-year-old Kalique Shihiem Allen and 19-year-old Kanye Kweli White along with a 17-year-old all from Florence, South Carolina.

White is currently in custody at the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville and is awaiting extradition to Scotland County.

Allen and the teen are still at large. The warrants obtained for all three include 20 counts of breaking and entering, 20 counts of felony conspiracy, 20 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, seven counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, and financial card theft.

The arrests are in connection to a string of break-ins not only in the city of Laurinburg but also in South Carolina, Maxton, and Pembroke.

In Laurinburg, it was reported more than 25 cars parked at apartments throughout the city were broken into on June 16. LPD officers responded to multiple calls Thursday throughout the city. Apartments include Plaza Terrace, Blues Farm Estates, Oban Woods, Springchase Apartments, and Greenfield Apartments.

Some of the vehicles were not locked when broken into while others had signs of forced entry and damage done to them.

The investigation has included multiple agencies from North and South Carolina and is still ongoing.

More charges are expected to follow.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kalique Allen or the 17-year-old they are asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. One can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.co.