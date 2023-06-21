GIBSON — Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation Department held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gibson Park on Tuesday, with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Brooks, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, led the Master of Ceremonies and an invocation.

Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson greeted all in attendance, saying that the board of commissioners was excited about the park project. He said they were committed to spreading out the effect of tax dollars so that the whole community would see benefits, not just the heart of the city.

“I believe that this is just the beginning of what the future holds,” Gibson said. “This is about providing opportunity for generations that are yet unborn whom will be the recipients of the investments that we make today.”

Director of Scotland County Parks and Recreation, Bryan Graham, said that the opening of Gibson Park was the”definition of collaboration between the town, county and citizens working together.”

“This is us coming together to have success,” Graham said. “We take a tremendous amount of pride in what we do.”

I’d love to hear your thoughts as citizens on what other uses and ideas you have, please feel free to contact me. Get creative, just because Gibson is a small place, the ideas can be large.”

He welcomed those in the community with ideas for the park to reach out to him and share.

Graham said despite Gibson being a “small place,” the ideas can be large.

The new facility is available for rental via Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

Gwen Arrigon, mayor of Gibson, thanked the chamber and parks and recreation members for “the teamwork that made the dream work.”