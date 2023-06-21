LAURINBURG — The first Farmer’s Market of the season took place Saturday at McDuffie Square in Downtown Laurinburg.

Fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts and more were available during the opening event that lasted from 9 a.m. to noon.

Vendors included Simply Meadow Brook with handmade clay earrings, keychains and other unique products; Wagram Apiary with local fresh honey, soaps and lotions and more; Forest Friends offering homemade bread, fresh eggs and baby goats to pet; Terry Gallman with women’s clothing; Cathe Clark with handmade sewn tablecloths, runners and more; Scotland County Tourism; Soul of the Carolinas with fresh produce; and Barb J Chavis, Jean’s Sweet Shop with baked goods such as cheesecakes, bread and more.

Community members visited the event and supported vendors with purchases, while Forest Friends attracted younger visitors with the baby goats. Vendors were pleased with the outcome of participation.

“Consistency is a major key in events such as this, and the more consistent, the more people will come and participate,” Myra Stone said.

The market is set to return on Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 28 this year. There will be no July market.

For more information on events in Scotland County, visit Downtown Laurinburg’s Facebook page or https://downtown.laurinburg.org.