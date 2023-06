Maxton residents showed up and showed out for the town’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration. Festivities began at 10 am with a parade. There were churches, county commissioners, the award-winning Maxton Eagles cheerleaders, and football champions the Sandhills Seahawks. After the parade, there was a Juneteenth festival in Beacham Park, where vendors were selling everything from fried fish to bubble wands to African-inspired attire.