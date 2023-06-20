LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Vance Street over the weekend.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, the victim reported he was getting out of his vehicle on Vance Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was approached by two unknown males.

The two men brandished a gun and demanded property from him, the two men were able to get the man’s iPhone after it was dropped to the ground and then fled from the area.

No description of the men could be given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com