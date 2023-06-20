LAURINBURG —The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently presented Pilot International’s signature brain safety puppet show, BrainMinders, to the participants of Safety Town.

In addition to the program, the Scottish Pilots gave 33 children safety helmets.

The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg was awarded a Matching Helmet Grant from Pilot International to ensure that children in Scotland County were protected from a brain injury when riding their bikes, scootering and skating.

Pilot International rolled out this signature Helmet Project in the summer of 2019 to place helmets on the heads of as many youths as possible. The volunteer service clubs of Pilot International have focused on brain health and safety through the BrainMinders Program since 2001. The Helmet Project expands this effort by making quality helmets, in a variety of colors and sizes available at a bulk discount price to Pilot Clubs across the United States.

About 40% of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries. Seventy-five percent of all bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and younger. Many children are unable to protect their heads while bike riding because they don’t have access to quality, affordable safety helmets.

BrainMinders education along with the Helmet Project are a few ways the Scottish Pilot Club has invested in Scotland County. They are made possible through Club fundraisers which the Community generously supports.

The Scottish Pilot Club is a member of Pilot International which is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 on the principles of “friendship and service.” Pilot Clubs provide financial and hands-on support for national and local initiatives in keeping with its causes of youth development and leadership; brain safety and fitness; and caring for families in times of need.

For more information about the Scottish Pilot Club, contact Barbara Mack at 910-276-7156.