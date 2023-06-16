LAUREL HILL — A man was almost out $35,000 after falling victim to a scam.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Pine Street in Laurel Hill reported to deputies on Monday that he was notified he had won a large Publisher’s Clearing House prize.

The victim was told to send $5,000 in gift cards to receive the money then later told to pay the taxes he would have to send an additional $35,000. He did attempt to send the money but it was flagged by UPS and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

“We just want to warn people if they are asking for gift cards it is likely a scam,” Dover said. “If you get a call saying you’ve won money or owe money and they are requesting gift cards do not send it and if you believe you might have sent gift cards to a fraudulent person please contact law enforcement.”

You can contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.