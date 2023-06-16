MAXTON — June 24 is set to be an eventful day for the Life by the River project of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, and they’d like the community to join them for a day of festivities.

This is the day eight months of hard work will finally come to fruition, and a handmade dugout canoe will be launched. The canoe, named Wisdom, was constructed by volunteers from each of the state’s eight recognized tribes.

In addition to the canoe launch at 1 p.m., there will be food, games, kayaking and canoe building demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. said,

“Please join us for the inaugural launch of the canoe. Everything is free except the food trucks,” said Museum director Nancy Fields.

The Life by the River project was started by the museum to examine the relationship between NC’s Native Americans and their ancestral waters.

The event will be held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center at 824 Terry Sanford Dr. in Maxton.