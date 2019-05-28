LAURINBURG — The deadline for a ReBuild NC disaster recovery grant for those who suffered losses from Hurricane Matthew is fast approaching.

In a press release, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced updates on grants to help North Carolinians in Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Homeowners can submit an application until May 31 for the Hurricane Matthew Community Development Block grant. It is administered through the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the deadline only applies to single-family housing recovery programs.

In the press release, ”The CDBG-DR funds primarily assist low and moderate income families and individuals impacted by the storm with housing recovery, including rebuilding homes, repairing homes, and repaying homeowners for repairs already made.”

Residents can call 211 to talk directly with a representative about grants and what they are eligible for.

Homeowners who want to apply can call 211 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment at the application center nearest them. The nearest center to Scotland County is the Robeson County Center, 405 Dunn Road, Lumberton.

In related business, State Rep. Garland Pierce encourages residents and local churches affected by recent storms to apply for state grants.

“There is a lot of money out there and if denied through some programs, people should apply through other programs,” said Pierce. “If you don’t apply, you definitely won’t receive anything so they should try. It’s only 15 minutes of paperwork. FEMA is federal and NC Build is through the state so they are different.”

He says churches should apply to the Golden LEAF N.C. Hurricane Fund. On Dec. 15, 2018, a Senate Bill 823 allotted $five million to the Office of State Budget and Management for The Golden L.E.A.F. to provide grants to eligible entities capable of making loans to small businesses affected by Hurricane Florence.

For information, call Golden LEAF at 888-684-8404 or contact Kasey Ginsberg at 252-442-7474 or kginsberg@goldenleaf.org.

“Churches and people affected by Hurricane Florence should give it another shot, apply again,” said Pierce.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

