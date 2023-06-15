LAURINBURG — More than 25 cars parked at apartments throughout the city were broken into Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department officers responded to multiple calls Thursday throughout the city. Apartments include Plaza Terrace, Blues Farm Estates, Oban Woods, Springchase Apartments and Greenfield Apartments.

Some of the vehicles were not locked when broken into while others had signs of forced entry and damage done to them.

Young added the LPD has further learned other agencies in the surrounding areas, including in South Carolina, responded to multiple car break-ins over the evening. The break-ins could be related.

Surveillance camera footage submitted to the LPD shows what appears to be a blue 2021 Ford Explorer along with two of four believed suspects. The footage quality is low due to the distance and it being captured at night.

Anyone who lives in this area and might have footage of the area is asked to review the footage and if there is anything of interest to contact the LPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com