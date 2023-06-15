LAURINBURG — A Foster Care Supply Drive for the Scotland County Department of Social Services will soon be underway.

Drop off is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at 517 Peden St., Laurinburg. The Young Professionals Network (YPN) is sponsoring the event.

“We are just trying to give back,” said Myra Stone, a member of YPN. “Some of the kids only come to a new foster home with just a plastic grocery bag and some with nothing at all. I (YPN) want to help change that.”

YPN is asking for any donations people are willing to give. However, some items are in higher demand than others. These include any personal hygiene items, bath caddies, waterproof bags, hairbrushes or combs, first aid kits, hair ties, diapers, baby wipes, socks, blankets, pillows, towels or washcloths, board games and suitcases.

For those who can’t attend the drop-off event, there are drop-off sites throughout the county throughout the event. Sites include Carolina Hearts Home Care, Register of Deeds (Scotland County), Scotland County Memorial Library, Farm Bureau Insurance in Laurinburg, Scottish Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing, and Wade S. Dunbar.