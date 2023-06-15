LAURINBURG — This summer, the Arts Council of Scotland County will be hosting a Summer Art Camp from June 19 through June 23, available to any child ages 6 to 12.

It will cost $40 per child and run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Snacks will be provided to all camp attendees.

“We have so much happening and we are so excited and proud to be a part of it all, we just want to have something that all kids can enjoy,” said Alethia Hummel, director of the Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast.

The schedule for each day is as follows: Monday will be photography with Myra Stone and Bob Dean, as well as Art By Design which will be “like a walking field trip,” Hummel said. Tuesday will be Block Printing with Laura Adams. Wednesday will be Alethia Hummel’s drawing class. Thursday will be a painting class with Scotland High School’s art teacher, Keith Stevens. Friday will be stained glass with Abby Rhea from St. Andrew’s University.

“There will be something for each kid,” Hummel said. “I am positive that they will have a great time. We have such a great lineup that’s going to be happening through the summer.”

Registration is officially open at storyartscenter.org/art-camp. Those interested may pay online through the link or visit the Arts Council office at 131 South Main Street, Laurinburg.