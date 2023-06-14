LAURINBURG —The search for a new principal at Scotland High School will soon be underway.

Principal Brent Smith will be transitioning into an administrative role within the district, a spokesperson for Scotland County Schools announced Wednesday.

“Scotland County Schools wishes to thank Brent Smith for his service to Scotland High School over the last two years as principal,” read a statement from SCS Public Information Officer Cheris Hodges.

Smith brought more than 20 years of education experience to the high school and previously served as principal of Spring Hill Middle School and Shaw Academy. During his tenure at Shaw, the school met growth, and graduation rates were at an all-time high.

“Scotland County Schools would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Brent Smith for all he has done for the students of the school district and his future opportunities to serve Scotland County Schools,” Interim Superintendent Mr. Robert Logan said.