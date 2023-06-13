LAUREL HILL — A Laurel Hill man has been arrested on federal weapon offenses as well as illegal narcotics possessions.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in conducting a search warrant on Fork Street Monday.

During the search drugs were found and 23-year-old Kevin Ray Frier was arrested.

The search warrant was the result of a yearlong investigation by several agencies including the SCSO, Laurinburg Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Frier was transported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office where he was served with manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The federal weapon offenses were not specified in the release submitted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a federal warrant detainer that was set to be served on Tuesday.