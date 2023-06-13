Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke into a storage building and removed a Kubota UTV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke in and damaged a flat-screen TV and WiFi box.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department that their firearm was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Friday that a Smith and Wesson firearm was stolen from the residence during a graduation party.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Saturday that their white and grey pit-bull puppy was stolen.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jermone Corbett, 29, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carl Tarlton, 60, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear.