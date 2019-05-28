Rail line operational again for the first time in 70 years

LAURINBURG — For the first time since the 1940s, the rail line at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission is in use — with Mountaire Farms recently receiving the first train to its new feed mill.

Mountaire Farms purchased 400 acres from the LMAC and Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation in 2017 with an additional 300 acres from private landowners — the purchase made them the largest single location manufacturer in the county.

The feed mill also has the capacity to be the largest feed mill in the country. On May 22, the mill got its first train of corn from a unit train that contained between 90 and 95 trains with the goal of receiving two unit trains per week for eight months out of the year.

According to EDC Director Mark Ward, the last time the rail line was used was in 1943 when the airport was functioning as a military base.

“Between Mountaire Farms, CSX and the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport there has been about $12 million spent to bring the tracks back together,” Ward said. “Having an active rail line helps the airport to have more valuable property since they own about 2,000 acres of land that can have rail sites added to them.”

Ward said that the process of getting the tracks back together has been around a nine to 10-month process from all involved. He also added that now the airport can be even more attractive by adding tracks up to the runway.

“It would make an excellent stage area,” Ward said. “Companies could fly in the products, stage them then send them out via train or 18-wheeler.”

The rail line itself has been expanding around Scotland County as well with CSX expanding some of its lines in order to meet potential demand.

“CSX is investing a lot in their rail in Scotland County,” Ward said. “They’ve added on to the line from East Laurinburg to Edwards Wood Productions.”

The rail line expansion with rail sites makes marketing the land to companies more attractive and will hopefully bring more jobs to the county — such as with Mountaire’s feed mill bringing in 65 jobs, 40 of which have already been hired.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

