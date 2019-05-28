Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by kicking down the back door causing $200 damage. Once inside the suspects stole a 40-inch TV, a 55-inch TV, a bed, a dresser, a night stand, a stove and an air-conditioning unit totaling $2,500.

MARSTON — A resident of Sandridge Drive reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a four-wheeler, powered circular saw, powered drill and a 12-ounce can of Bud Light totaling $1,530.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen a $1,000 dirt bike from the backyard.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oakwood Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that his Springfield SBX gun valued at $500 was taken out his vehicle. There is a person of interest.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that they had gone to Sprint to open an account only to be told that there was already one open in California.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had caused $150 to the window of the residence by shooting it with a BB gun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had caused $500 to a vehicle by shooting at it. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department Saturday that she had been shot in the right thigh. She was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Fire

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Greenfield Apartments Friday after a fire caused $5,000 damage to the apartment. The incident is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Douglas Street Sunday after a fire caused $5,000 damage to a vacant residence. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Caledonia Road Monday after $10,000 damage was done to a residence when the owners were out of town. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Campbell, 28, of Fifth Street in East Laurinburg was arrested Friday for a failure to appear warrant out of Columbus County. He was given a $500 bond. Campbell was arrested again on Monday for disorderly conduct and was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Calvin Smith, 36, of Third Street was arrested Friday for first degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Williams, 51, of Bizzell Street was arrested Sunday for communicating threats and simple assault. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Audrey Hailey, 27, of Tara Drive was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Matthew Monroe, 27, of Monroe Road was arrested Monday for injury to real property, resisting arrest and trespassing. He was given a $6,000 bond.

