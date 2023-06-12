LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting Sunday that led to a teen being hospitalized.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Fairmont Street around 11:53 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers were informed that a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg had already been transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The teen is expected to be treated and released locally.

The residence had been shot several times through the front window and the incident is currently under investigation.

That was not the only shooting LPD is investigating, on Saturday officers responded to Mill Street after a single shot was fired into a home. At the time of the shooting, there were three adults inside the residence but no one was hurt.