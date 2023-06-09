LAURINBURG — Registration is now Open for Safety Town which begins Monday.

United Way of Scotland County will host its annual event from June 12-16 at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. The program designed for pre-kindergarten children will provide five days of safety lessons consisting of school bus, water, fire, animal, fire, gun, traffic, and pedestrian safety along with poison control and germ prevention.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel and other trained volunteers will participate in teaching children safe habits.

“It is a fun, interactive week,” said Coy Moody, executive director of the United Way of Scotland County.

The cost for registration is $10 and includes a T-shirt. A graduation will be held at the end of the class for the children. For additional information or to register contact Moody at 910-276-6064 or [email protected].