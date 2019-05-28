Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

June 1

The #Wear Orange BE SMART campaign march will start at 9 a.m. at 303 N. Main St. in Laurinburg and end at the Scotland County Courthouse. Sponsored by the Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women, the effort is a grassroots movement of people fighting for public safety measures that respect the Second Amendment and protect people from gun violence.

Free sports physicals at Scotland High School will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Students must be in line with signed physical form no later than 9 a.m. Click on the link below to print out a form or one can be picked up from the office at your student’s school. Any rising seventh- through 12th-grade students who wants to participate in a middle or high school sport must have a current physical before beginning practice.

Karen Gibson School of Dance will present its 58th annual dance recital at Scotland High School at 6 p.m. The recital is titled “Turn up the Music and Dance” and will feature participants from 4 years old through high school performing tap, ballet, jazz, clogging and more. Admission is $7 at the door.

June 2

The play “When Malindy Sings” will be presented at 4 p.m. at Greater Piney Grove United Methodist Church in support of the church’s children’s ministry. Admission is free. The church is located at 5135 NC 83 in Maxton.

June 5

A solidarity vigil to urge expanding Medicaid will take place at 7 p.m. in front of the Scotland County Courthouse. The vigil will mirror a statewide vigil at the same time. All are invited.

There will be a special Laurinburg City Council meeting/budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the City Hall and Police Department, located at 303 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

June 6

There will be a Knights of Columbus flounder fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg. Plates are $8. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

June 19-22

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Laurinburg with a pageant on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Scotland Youth Development; an immigration talk at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Galilee United Methodist Church; a youth empowerment day at 1 p.m. and talent show at 6 p.m. on Friday at Scotland Youth Development; and a freedom ride/walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at Scotland Youth Development. For information, call 910-384-3168.

June 21

The Longest Day “Bridgeathon” to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Scotia Village’s MMEC. All bridge clubs and players invited to schedule a time to play. Refreshments provided. $5 minimum charge per player. For more info, contact Mac Doubles, 910-277-7512.

***

ONGOING …

Note: All organizations are responsible for notifying the newspaper should any dates, times or locations change.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Violin making: Free violin making classes on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, call John Schmidt at 910-276-4179.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Office on Cronly Street. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.