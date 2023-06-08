LAUREL HILL — The Gift of Love Food Bank distributed bags of food to residents on Wednesday at their Laurel Hill location.

Jackie Lowery, the Food Banks director, along with volunteers and workers of the center helped package cereal, canned goods, jellies, shelf-stable items, produce, and more into bags.

A drive-through line was served at a steady pace for most of the morning and part of the afternoon. More than 400 cars were helped during this operation.

“The line of cars just kept coming, one would leave and two would come, but we had plenty to supply,” said volunteer Ray Chavis.

The Gift of Love is a local Non-profit free food distribution center. The center helps alleviate food insecurity and raises awareness of hunger in our community.

Residents expressed their thanks for the “blessing bags,’’ as a couple of the recipients referred to the gifts.