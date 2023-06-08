LAURINBURG — Public safety officials in Scotland County Thursday announced that Scotland Alerts is now available to all residents, replacing the previously used emergency alerting system.

Scotland Alerts is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

The switch to Scotland Alerts allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give Scotland County officials critical information during emergency situations.

Individuals who were previously signed up for emergency alerts are encouraged to sign up to Scotland Alerts to provide updated information to the new platform to ensure accuracy. Landlines are automatically enrolled. Residents and travelers can sign up for free at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/852/Scotland-Alerts to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text, or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

“Scotland Alerts strengthens Scotland County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Samantha Dutch, Emergency Communications director. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Community members are encouraged to sign up for Scotland Alerts and input or update their information and notification preferences today at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/852/Scotland-Alerts.