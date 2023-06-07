GIBSON — Thomas McKay was recently recognized for his 45 years of service to the Town of Gibson’s Fire Department.

The Gibson Board of Commissioners approved a Proclamation in Appreciation for Dedicated Service to McKay, who officially retired from the department on June 3.

On the day, a retirement dinner, sponsored by Eric Stubbs and Josh Byrd at the Gibson Train Depot, was held in McKay’s honor. Upward of 75 people were said to be in attendance.

“Mr. McKay has proven selfless dedication to family, friends, neighbors, organizations and this community as well as displayed a level of commitment and dedication worthy of the highest praise,” the proclamation read in part.

McKay, a U.S. Army veteran, joined the Gibson Fire Department on Aug. 11, 1978. Decades later he became chief in 2003.

During his time at the department, McKay was awarded Fireman of the Year in 2018 and was the recipient of a 40 years of service appreciation award.