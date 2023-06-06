Break-in

LAURINBURG — Smith’s Fresh Start Market on U.S. Hwy 401 South reported to the police department on Friday that someone removed the air conditioning unit to enter the business and stole assorted vapes and lighters.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown black female took their keys.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Britt Street on Sunday after a Masada 9mm pistol was stolen. Warrants have been obtained for 26-year-old Shakeria Bennett of Britt Street.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tuskeegee Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that the steering column of their vehicle was damaged.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons shot at the residence. During the time of the shooting, two adults and seven juveniles were in the home but no one was injured. The bullet entered the bathroom window, striking the shower and a parked vehicle also had damage to the front windshield from the gunfire.