LAUREL HILL — The 28th annual Camp Spinoza, sponsored by Scotland Regional Hospice (SRH), took place last weekend at Camp Monroe in Laurel Hill.

Fourteen children from the area, who experienced the death of someone close to them, were in attendance.

Camp Spinoza is a grief camp for children ages 5-13. The camp is designed to bring children who have experienced loss together for fun and healing.

“These kids have a shared experience of loss,” said Tanya Williams, SRH director of family services and the camp. “We get them together to have fun, but we also educate them on coping skills. If they want to talk about their experience, they can. If we notice a child seems to need to some extra support, we’ll contact the parent and let them know.”

Activities for the children include swimming, nature walks, yoga, arts and crafts, and a butterfly release. They are also treated to a campfire with s’mores.

This is the first time since 2019 that the camp was able to return to its overnight format.

As for coping skills, children can write letters about their feelings to lost loved ones and burn them in the fire pit to gain some closure. There is also a labyrinth for meditative walks, and Williams leads a drum circle to help children pound out their feelings. Williams and the counselors also lead small group discussions where kids can talk it out if they want.

There is no charge for children to attend Camp Spinoza as the Scotland Memorial Foundation donates to cover the cost. Local businesses Domino’s Pizza and Kona Ice donated food and beverages for the camp.